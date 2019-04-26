GOP To Challenge Redistricting Court Decision

Republicans in the Legislature will challenge a federal court decision that struck down Michigan’s congressional and legislative district lines. As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, the court says Republicans went too far in drawing districts to the benefit of Republican candidates.

The decision says the Legislature has until August to come up with new, fairer district lines.

The lines were approved a Republican House, a Republican Senate, and a Republican governor. GOP leaders say, yes, they were in control, but they followed the rules. Amber McCann is the press secretary for the state Senate GOP majority.

“The Senate will file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court, and we will also seek a stay of the order.”

McCann says Michigan Republicans are watching redistricting cases in Maryland and North Carolina. The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on those challenges.