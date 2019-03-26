Gov. Whitmer Orders State To Establish PFAS Standards

Michigan will move on its own to establish state drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals. Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta reported that the order came Tuesday from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.


Governor Whitmer ordered the state Department of Environmental Quality to come up with rules due to foot-dragging at the EPA. 

Scott Dean is with the state Department of Environmental Quality. 

“This is still quite a new area for a number of states. In fact, most states don’t have any type of drinking water standards, nor does EPA, when it comes to PFAS,” said Dean.

PFAS chemicals are linked to a variety of health problems, including testicular cancer.  

The goal is to have proposed rules ready by October. 

The rules would then have to be approved by a legislative committee. That still would make Michigan one of the first states to establish its own PFAS drinking water standards.

Gov Gretchen Whitmer
PFAS
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
drinking water

