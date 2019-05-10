Gov. Whitmer & Sen. Stabenow Concerned About Trade War Effects In Michigan

Michigan’s Governor and senior U.S. Senator are concerned that escalating tariffs on Chinese goods may end up hurting Michigan’s economy.

The Trump administration imposed increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer worries that Michigan’s exporting industries could be affected.

“Our international trade policy needs to be thoughtful," said Gov. Whitmer. "It needs to be focused on leveling the playing field. Not capricious and punitive. I’m very concerned about what it’s going to mean for Michiganders and our ability to strengthen our economy.”

The ranking Democrat on the US Senate Agriculture Committee – Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow – says American farmers are literally paying the price for the ongoing trade war.

“We sell soybeans to China," said Sen. Stabenow. "And our farmers are hurting. They’ve lost markets not only with China but Mexico. There’s issues with Canada. So what I don’t see is a strategic plan.”

President Trump tweeted that his administration will buy U-S agricultural products in “larger amounts than China ever did” and use them for humanitarian aid.