Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill To Clarify Handling of Eviction

  • Gretchen Whitmer
    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill to define who is allowed to serve eviction orders in the state.

The bill signed Wednesday establishes which officials can be ordered by a court to evict a tenant, including court officers, bailiffs, and local law enforcement officers.

Whitmer says in a statement that the bill "provides needed clarity and reassurance that individuals involved in evictions or restoring possessions are given the authority of the court and proper training."

The Democratic governor says that specifying who can serve eviction orders is a matter of public safety.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Peter Lucido of Macomb County's Shelby Township. It takes effect 90 days after its enactment.

