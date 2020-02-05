Governor Gretchen Whitmer Pushes Back On President Trump's "Blue Collar Boom"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the official English language response, on behalf of Democrats, to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Whitmer argued against the President's notion of a "blue collar boom."

Whitmer delivered her 10-minute rebuttal from a high school auditorium packed with invited guests. She took issue with President Trump’s claim of a “blue collar boom.”

“Americans are hurting. In my own state. Our neighbors in Wisconsin, and Ohio, and Pennsylvania. All over the country wages have stagnated while CEO pay has skyrocketed,” said Whitmer.

It’s true employment in Michigan is very high, but wage growth has slowed. Hiring in manufacturing, construction, and mining has leveled off.

Economic security is expected to be hotly debated in the industrial Midwest during the 2020 campaign. Trump won Michigan in 2016 by a fraction of a percentage point.

Whitmer also said numbers don’t tell the whole story of what’s happening with the U.S. economy, taking issue with President Trump’s claims about the economy as she delivered the official English-language response on behalf of the Democrats.

“It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market. What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by, or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying for transportation, student loans, or prescription drugs.”

She made one brief reference to impeachment during her response. “As we witness the impeachment process in Washington, there are some things that each of us, no matter our party, should demand. The truth matters. Facts matter. And no one should be above the law,” said Whitmer.