Grammy Salute To Music Legends | Great Performances

Fri. Oct 18, 9pm on WKAR-HD | Join us for the fourth annual all-star concert offering a primetime spotlight for the Recording Academy’s 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave and Dionne Warwick. Lou Adler, Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson and Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees. Saul Walker is the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient. Jeffery Redding is also honored as this year's recipient of the Music Educator Award™, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.

Four-time GRAMMY Award nominee Sheila E. hosts the star-studded evening with GRAMMY-nominated industry icon Greg Phillinganes as musical director. Presenters for the evening include GRAMMY winners Cheech & Chong and 16-time GRAMMY nominee Snoop Dogg.