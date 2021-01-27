Granholm Energy Secretary Nomination Hearing Begins

A Senate confirmation hearing to consider the nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as Energy Secretary began Wednesday.

In her opening statement, Granholm touted Michigan’s emphasis on jobs in the clean energy sector, from her time as governor to today. “This is a sector that every single state can benefit from," Granholm says. "The products that reduce carbon emissions are going to create a $23-trillion dollar global market by 2030. That is a massive opportunity.”

Granholm went on to say that the nation can buy technologies like electric car batteries from Asia, or make them in America. “We can allow other countries to corner the market on carbon reduction technologies like carbon capture, utilization and storage, or we can put our workers in good paying jobs manufacturing and installing those solutions in America," she continued, "and we can export them all as well.”

The Senate is expected to confirm her nomination in the coming days.