Grants Available To Battle Invasive Plants In Michigan Lakes

By 1 minute ago
  • The Giant Hogweed (heracleum mantegazzianum) is native to Central Asia but grows in many parts of the world. It's considered an invasive species in the U.S.
    The Giant Hogweed (heracleum mantegazzianum) is native to Central Asia but grows in many parts of the world. It's considered an invasive species in the U.S.
    Sorbus sapiens / Flickr

State funding is available for local efforts to control or get rid of invasive plants in Michigan’s inland lakes.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says a new grant program will reimburse permit fees required for projects that use physical, biological or chemical controls targeting the unwanted species. A total of $100,000 will be awarded this year.

 

Details on eligibility are available online.

 

The department’s Water Quality Division is developing a handbook and application procedures, which will be posted June 1. Applications for grants will be accepted from June 1 through July 1.

 

Michigan’s Invasive Species Program is operated by the departments of Agriculture & Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources.

Tags: 
invasive species
Department of Natural Resources
Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
Great Lakes

Related Content

Illinois Rejects $8M From Michigan For Asian Carp Project

By Dec 30, 2018
Asian Carp
flickr/kate.gardiner

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has rejected Michigan's offer of $8 million to support a project to keep invasive carp from establishing themselves in the Great Lakes, saying the money wouldn't be useful for at least 10 years.

Strategy Offered For Fixing Damage From Invasive Mussels

By Nov 30, 2018
Lake Michigan
Amanda Barberena / WKAR File Photo

A coalition of agencies and groups in the Great Lakes region has released a plan for developing solutions to problems caused by invasive mussels.

Butterfly-Killing Invasive Plant Found In Northern Michigan

By Sep 3, 2018
The black swallow-wort
Leslie J. Mehrhoff, University of Connecticut, Bugwood.org / michigan.gov

Officials in northern Michigan are working to get rid of an invasive plant that poisons monarch butterflies.

Border Authorities Find Invasive Beetles In Bag Of Seeds

By Jul 6, 2018
Khapra Beetle
United States Department of Agriculture

A woman traveling from Iraq to a Detroit-area airport was found to be carrying seeds infested with an invasive beetle.