Weekdays, hourly, Starting at 9am | Every weekday in August, join WKAR Radio Classical host Jody Knol and Jamie Paisely as they present a musical biography of classical's best composers.

Aug. 1-2

J.S. Bach and J. Brahms

Aug. 5-9

P. Tchaikovsky, W.A. Mozart, A. Beach, E. Elgar, and R.Wagner

Aug. 12-16

J.Sibelius, the minimalist, A. Dvorak, C. Debussy, and the Mendelssohns

Aug. 26-30

L. Bernstein, G.F. Handel, the Schumanns, film composers, and A. Copland