Group Pushes For Change In State Gun Laws

  • Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
    Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America rally on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.
People who have lost loved ones to gun violence rallied at the state capitol Tuesday for change to state gun laws.


The group is called Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Volunteers want state legislation that would keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

They also want state law to keep guns from people convicted of domestic abuse.

Linda Peltz is with the group.

She said her daughter was killed in a murder suicide by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

“Had we had something else available to us at that time very probably two people would now be alive," she said. 

Legislation that would keep guns from people deemed a danger themselves or others was introduced in the state house earlier this year.

Steve Dulan is with the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners.

He said the legislation takes away a person’s due process to be heard before rights are taken away.

“These red flag laws turn that on its head and instead say ‘we are going to give you a due process hearing after the fact’," he said. 

Dulan said if the legislation was passed, he would likely play a role in trying to overturn it. 

gun laws
Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners
moms demand action

