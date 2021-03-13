Related Programs: Weekend Edition Saturday on 90.5 WKARWeekend Edition Saturday on AM 870 NewsTalk Gun Sales Rise In Past Year, Especially Among Women And African Americans By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: Weekend Edition Saturday on 90.5 WKARWeekend Edition Saturday on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Uncertainty and unrest during the last year have lead millions of Americans to buy guns for the first time. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to one of them, Ermiya Fanaeian of Salt Lake City. ShareTweetEmail