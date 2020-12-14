Hannukah Lights 2020 | WKAR Radio

By WKAR STAFF 27 minutes ago
  • NPR's annual Hanukkah Lights celebrates stories of the season.
    Carsten Koall/Getty Images / NPR

Fri. Dec. 18 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The NPR favorite returns with all new Hanukkah stories with hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwit!

Hanukkah is a time to share light, miracles and faith. It's been a difficult year and these stories will reflect that. They're darker than usual. But NPR hope's the miracle of Hanukkah casts its light through these stories and the tales will resonate with listeners because of their mixture of sadness and strength.

Hear original stories from authors Erica Landis, Magin LaSov Gregg, Anna Megdell, Mikhal Weiner and Lara Pasternak Robicheaux. 

