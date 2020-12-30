Happy New Year! | Dec. 30, 2020

By Susi Elkins 13 minutes ago
  • Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

As we close out 2020, we are more committed than ever to serving YOU, our neighbors and friends. In the coming days of uncertainty, you can count on us to provide dependable and often hopeful news, along with opportunities to entertain and inspire in a promising new year.

Because of your financial support this past year, we were able to create virtual educational resources, increase local news reporting and produce an original documentary, COVID Diaries: On the Front Line. Through it all, we found success by being nimble and embracing creativity.  

Creativity and connection will continue to thrive in the new year through PBS American Portrait. I am excited to share new specials from this enjoyable series, which premieres next Tuesday on WKAR TV.

If you have not shared your Michigander story with PBS American Portrait, I would encourage you to do so today. Your story could be used in the WKAR special, American Portrait: Michigander, coming this spring. You can share your story with a note, in pictures, or with a simple video selfie. It’s a chance to give others a glimpse into your life and a chance for you to be heard.

As the New Year arrives, ring in 2021 with the Vienna Philharmonic at 90.5 FM and WKAR TV. This celebratory special has become a tradition that we cherish sharing with you.  

All of these opportunities are available because of the confidence you instilled in us with your financial backing. As you contemplate your year-end gifts, I ask that you consider continuing to invest in WKAR and the critical services we provide to our community.

Together we can bridge the challenges of 2020 to a positive impact for 2021.

Happy New Year,

Susi Elkins
General Manager and Director of Broadcasting
WKAR Public Media 

Tags: 
Notes from Susi
Happy Holidays
happy new year

Related Content

Happy Holidays | Dec. 23, 2020

By Susi Elkins Dec 23, 2020
Courtesy / Pixabay

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

The support you provided this past year allowed WKAR to continue to create and share quality programs and stories. From the new production of COVID-19: Answers and Insights to the launch of Noticias, this year has been like no other, and it is because you made it possible.

Steadfast Champions | Dec. 18, 2020

By Susi Elkins Dec 21, 2020
Pixabay / WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

With your support, we can do great things. Although 2020 has been a year of change, WKAR continues to provide quality programs to keep you informed and connected to your community.

A Different Holiday Season | Dec. 11, 2020

By Susi Elkins Dec 11, 2020
WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

Life is a little different this holiday season. We’re doing virtual holiday meals, contactless cookie drops, and wearing masks in addition to hats and mittens. Despite this difference, WKAR wants to know how you’re meeting the moment and coping. We invite you to share your moments of joy with WKAR Radio as part of a new series called, Messages from the Mitten.

Thank you! | Dec. 4, 2020

By Susi Elkins Dec 4, 2020
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

As we reflect on the past eight months and the many challenges we’ve faced together, it’s natural to lament all that we’ve lost: time with loved ones, family traditions, simple gestures such as a handshake or hug. However, I believe we’ve also gained some remarkable things, including a new perspective on what it means to foster community.