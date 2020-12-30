Happy New Year! | Dec. 30, 2020

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

As we close out 2020, we are more committed than ever to serving YOU, our neighbors and friends. In the coming days of uncertainty, you can count on us to provide dependable and often hopeful news, along with opportunities to entertain and inspire in a promising new year.

Because of your financial support this past year, we were able to create virtual educational resources, increase local news reporting and produce an original documentary, COVID Diaries: On the Front Line. Through it all, we found success by being nimble and embracing creativity.

Creativity and connection will continue to thrive in the new year through PBS American Portrait. I am excited to share new specials from this enjoyable series, which premieres next Tuesday on WKAR TV.

If you have not shared your Michigander story with PBS American Portrait, I would encourage you to do so today. Your story could be used in the WKAR special, American Portrait: Michigander, coming this spring. You can share your story with a note, in pictures, or with a simple video selfie. It’s a chance to give others a glimpse into your life and a chance for you to be heard.

As the New Year arrives, ring in 2021 with the Vienna Philharmonic at 90.5 FM and WKAR TV. This celebratory special has become a tradition that we cherish sharing with you.



All of these opportunities are available because of the confidence you instilled in us with your financial backing. As you contemplate your year-end gifts, I ask that you consider continuing to invest in WKAR and the critical services we provide to our community.



Together we can bridge the challenges of 2020 to a positive impact for 2021.

Happy New Year,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media