Haslett HS Principal Bart Wegenke Dies At 53

The Haslett school community is mourning the sudden loss of its longtime high school principal, Bart Wegenke.

Bart Wegenke started as principal in Haslett in 2004.

Haslett Superintendent Steve Cook says Wegenke was passionate about making sure all students were successful…noting Haslett High School’s 97.5 percent graduation rate in 2019.

He adds Wegenke was always very visible in his building with students and staff, and was not afraid to challenge either to reach their highest potential.

Bart Wegenke died on Saturday. He was 53.

His family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Haslett Public Schools Memorial Fund in Bart Wegenke’s name.

People can also donate backpacks and school supplies for Haslett students.

The visitation for Bart Wegenke will be held this Friday, January 17, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Estes-Leadley Funeral Home in Lansing.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection in Lansing.

