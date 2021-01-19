Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Health Officer: Masks, Distancing Prevent Spread Of New COVID-19 Strain

By 26 minutes ago
  • Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday
    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday

A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has appeared in Michigan. Ingham County’s top health official is urging residents not to let their guard down.


The new coronavirus variant was detected in a Washtenaw County woman over the weekend. She had recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the strain was first discovered.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says there’s no change in how the new strain is transmitted, by droplets and aerosol, and the prevention advice we’ve been getting will continue to work. She explains that "the degree to which we get adherence to mask wearing, avoiding social gatherings, distancing, all of those things we've been talking about, will protect us from that as well."

As of Tuesday, there have been 229 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ingham County, 34 so far in January.

 

Tags: 
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19
Ingham County Health Department
Health
news

Related Content

Lansing Mall Will Be Used As COVID-19 Vaccination Site

By Jan 14, 2021
Lansing Mall

Starting next week the Lansing Mall will be a COVID-19 vaccination site for those who work and live in Barry and Eaton counties. 


Live Updates: Coronavirus In The Lansing Region

By WKAR Staff Jan 18, 2021
Illustration of Virus
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

Para obtener información sobre COVID-19 en español, haga clic aquí.

12:43 p.m. Mon. 01/18/21

Starting January 19, eligible small businesses in Michigan that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a grant.

Informacion En Vivo. Coronavirus En La Región De Lansing

By & WKAR STAFF & Manuel Chavez Jan 15, 2021
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Estar bien informado es responsabilidad de todos. Infórmese bien de lugares creíbles, profesionales, y de fuentes oficiales.