Hear MSU Players Ahead of Thursday's Bradley Matchup

Hear from Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and more as Current Sports intern Kyle Turk is live on-site in Des Moines, Iowa!

Cassius Winston discussed his offensive game and looked at Bradley guard Darrell Brown as he spoke before MSU's open practice at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Xavier Tillman talked Bradley and the quick turnaround for MSU between the Big Ten tournament and Thursday's first round.

Matt McQuaid shared how his role as a senior can affect the rest of the team during this tournament and Foster Loyer discussed his earliest memories of March Madness.