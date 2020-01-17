Related Program: 
Holt School Custodian Charged With Sexual Assault

  • Holt High School photo
    Holt High School
    File Photo / Holt Public Schools

The former head custodian at Holt High School is facing four counts of sexual assault involving a student.

According to our media partner WLNS-TV, 21-year-old Benjamin Barker worked at the school for just over a year. He resigned in September of 2019.

There are three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a 16-to-18 year old student, plus a count of furnishing obscenity to a child.

Holt Superintendent Dr. David Hornak sent an email to parents saying that when concerns were raised, law enforcement was brought in and Barker was placed on administrative leave of absence. He adds that the safety of students and staff is a priority, and says trained counselors and staff members are available to anyone needing support. He did not comment on the specifics of the case.

