House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Discusses End Of Russia Investigation

By editor 23 minutes ago
Originally published on March 22, 2019 8:44 pm

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., about the Mueller report that is now complete and in the hands of Attorney General William Barr.