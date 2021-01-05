How can WKAR help you?  

As I reflect on best practices for this new year, one question continues to come to light. How can WKAR help?

As Director of Education, I want to remind all of WKAR’s commitment to helping partners decrease education and literacy disparities throughout our community. I understand the power of collaboration and collective effort; and serving the mid-Michigan region is my first priority.

We’re faced with tremendous challenges that often seem overwhelming. But I know the power of we. Listening, sharing and learning together will ensure that challenges produced by marginalized systems are decreased and, with hope, eliminated.

One of my favorite moments as an educator is when a child’s face lights up because they’ve discovered a solution through increased knowledge. This is not done in isolation, but collectively, collaboratively and with intention.

This is why I invite you to partner with WKAR’s education team. Invite us to learn how we can help. Whether you are a classroom educator, an administrator, or community organization, WKAR would love to strengthen our supports with you in mind.

My resource workshop is Zoom ready and features our multi-media learning supports, community reach and impacts, and accessible educational tools to decrease the achievement gap. We value partnering with community organizations in support of early education, STEM, socio-emotional development and more. Our new and improved Family Learning Community partnerships are fun and engaging and promotes families learning together.

Let’s keep the conversation going -- send me a note at Robin@wkar.org.

And...

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Mrs. Pizzo

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop