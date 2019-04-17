Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

How A Computer Algorithm Could Help Police Track A Possible Serial Killer In Chicago

By editor 1 hour ago
Originally published on April 17, 2019 6:20 pm

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Thomas Hargrove, founder of the Murder Accountability Project, about the algorithm he created to track a possible serial killer in Chicago.