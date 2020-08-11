How do I help my child connect to other cultures and promote cultural competency in my home?

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop

Supporting cultural competence is a wonderful aspect of embracing diversity, empathy and inclusion.

“The main thing to keep in mind is, it’s not just for children of color. Everyone’s brain is seeking cultural references, things that are relevant to them,” according to Yvette Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of National Urban Alliance. Helping your children discover common experiences and interests can spark empathy and understanding.

This is why I love working at WKAR where kids can be themselves and help families be a tour guide to the world. Exploring the world is key to cultural competency. Reserving one day each week to taste foods from other cultures, read books written by diverse authors and travel the globe (even from your couch) with discussion develops children who appreciate all people. Check out Luna and her friends as they learn of different cultures each week on Let’s Go Luna.

Mrs. Pizzo

