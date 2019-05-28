Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk How Mobile Internet Has Given New Platforms To Cubans Critical Of Their Government By Carrie Kahn • 22 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 3G internet availability, while still spotty and expensive, has given rise to new political openings in Cuba. That includes unprecedented public criticism of the government and organizing a non-sanctioned protest. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.