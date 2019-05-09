Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk How Some Manufacturers Secure Store Display Spots To Crush Competition By editor • 27 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Manufacturers pay fees to grocery stores to display certain products. This pay to play system explains a lot about how your grocery works and how certain products get your attention. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.