I Keep | PBS American Portrait Series

Tue. Jan. 19 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Across America, people film themselves as they try to preserve or change long-standing traditions.

From struggles to protect culture to eliminating toxic legacies, it’s an intimate look at the practices we’ve inherited and the ones we’ll pass on.

I Keep is part of a PBS American Portrait unique crowdsourced series that blends stories filmed by everyday people into documentaries revealing what it really means to be American today. It’s the story of what brings us together and what keeps us apart as we strive to understand each other.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



ABOUT PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT:

PBS American Portrait, a national storytelling project aligned with PBS' 50th anniversary celebration, invites America to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today. A digital first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, American Portrait begins as a platform for people to share photos, videos and text submissions and capture the state and spirit of our nation.



Share your Michigan story at tv.wkar.org/americanportrait.