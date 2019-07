Lansing Lugnuts in-stadium host Greg Monahan stops by Current Sports with Al Martin to talk about his time in Lansing coming to an end. Monahan has accepted a new job in Minnesota and discusses the transition, voicing a heartfelt goodbye to all of the fans who showed him love throughout the past few years at Cooley Law School Stadium. Monahan also updates us on the positive turnaround during his battle with ulcerative colitis. That, and more, on today's Current Sports Segment of the Day.