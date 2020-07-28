I'm feeling down in these uncertain times because I can't plan like I used to. Any suggestions?

From Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop

Okay, in full disclosure -- this is my own question. I asked it to force myself to reflect on what I'm feeling and relate to what I am hearing from other parents. When lack of planning angst feels overwhelming, take a deep breath and focus on what you can plan.

When you're a planner like I am and a former classroom teacher, there is nothing better than preparing your children for the upcoming school year. New classes, new teachers and for our very youngest, kindergartners, a whole new experience. Unfortunately, for many districts, communities and families , school start recommendations are still very unclear.

Recognizing that our government and education leadership is doing the difficult work to ensure our safety means embracing the unknown. Sharing frustrations, listening and recognizing life in transition is normal even when it's extreme, builds resilience. This is a good lesson for children to learn as well as adults like myself. Planning a meal, a phone call to a distant friend and even a family game night will help alleviate some of the anxiety connected to what can't be planned.

Mrs. Pizzo

