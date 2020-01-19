Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Impeachment Trial Takes 4 Candidates Off Campaign Trail By Scott Detrow • 43 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / The Democratic senators running for president are making their pitches to voters before they get stuck in Washington to attend the impeachment trial as jurors. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.