Inauguration 2021 | PBS NewsHour

Wed. Jan. 20 starting at 10:30am on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour will provide live coverage of the 2021 Inauguration

The special will include the swearing-in of the 46th President of the United States Joseph R. Biden and the 49th Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.



The special will be anchored by Judy Woodruff, with contributions from White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, Senior National Correspondent Amna Nawaz, National Correspondents William Brangham and John Yang, and Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin, among other guests.



After 5 p.m., PBS NewsHour will continue live coverage of the session on the NewsHour’s homepage as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.



Then at 8 p.m., PBS NewsHour will continue coverage of the 2021 Inauguration.



