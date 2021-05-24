Related Programs: 
Ingham Co. Health Department Offering Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Tests

By 2 hours ago
  • COVID-19 drive through test photo
    A drive-through saliva COVID-19 test like this one is coming to Lansing.
    Wikimedia Commons / Delaware National Guard

The Ingham County Health Department is launching a free drive-through COVID-19 test site in South Lansing.


The free tests are available Monday through Thursday at the Human Services Building on South Cedar Street. Registration for an appointment is required via the health department website.

The department has partnered with LynxDX, a private diagnostic company based in Ann Arbor, for the tests.

There are no nasal or throat swabs. Instead, patients’ saliva is used for the test. Results are sent by text or email within a day or two.

Hours for the drive-through site are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no testing on Memorial Day next week or on Monday, July 5th in observance of Independence Day.  

