Ingham County Chosen For Opioid Treatment In Jails Program

Ingham County is one of 15 jurisdictions in the country chosen for an initiative to expand opioid treatment in jails.

A team from the county will get training in Washington, D.C. on treatment guidelines and the administering of medications in August and next January.

The year-long program also includes monthly calls for technical assistance.

The team will include the Ingham County Health Department, the Sheriff’s and Prosecutor’s offices, the 55th District Court-Probation and Treatment Courts Division, and Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties.

The project is coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and a Houston, Texas-based national philanthropy called Arnold Ventures.