Ingham County Health Dept. Tripling COVID-19 Vaccinations

    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the state of Michigan will soon begin sending more COVID-19 vaccine to the county.


A week ago, Vail told reporters that Ingham County was vaccinating 1,000 health care providers a week, but had the capacity for more if they had more vaccine. Since then, the state has agreed with her request. “We were getting 975 a week," Vail explains. "Next week, we’re getting 1,950, but we’re also getting an additional 975 to give second doses to the people that were vaccinated three weeks ago.”

She hopes her department will provide those 3,000 vaccinations over the course of three days.

To date, Ingham County has 189 COVID-related deaths.

McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital and Sparrow Hospital currently have a total of 17 COVID-19 cases in intensive care.

Just over 10,000 people in Ingham County have now recovered from bouts with COVID.

