Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Ingham County Vaccinates 70-Percent Of Seniors

By 1 minute ago
  • Linda Vail Zoom image
    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday from the MSU Pavilion vaccination site.

Ingham County has reached a milestone in vaccinating seniors against coronavirus.


Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, Health Officer Linda Vail praised the more than 28,000 seniors in Ingham County who have now been vaccinated.

Speaking with reporters from the county's vaccination site at the MSU Pavilion, Vail says “let’s give a hand for our seniors in Ingham County, getting us to that 70-percent goal in their age group! We’re going to keep working to get that number up, closer to 80-percent.”

“28,288 age 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine," Vail continues. "That’s roughly 71-percent of all our seniors in Ingham County.”

Vail says the goal is to vaccinate at least 70-percent of the county’s population age 16 and up by the end of the year.

So far, the Ingham County Health Department has received more than 57,000 doses of the various vaccines available, a number Vail says was boosted by the arrival of the one-dose vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson.

Tags: 
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic
Ingham County Health Department
Health
news

Related Content

Michigan Officials Wrestle With How To Ethically Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines

By 38 minutes ago

Black residents in Michigan account for roughly 21% of the state's COVID-19 deaths despite being just 14% of the state's population.

Whitmer: Please Turn On Lights To Remember Pandemic Victims

By Associated Press 6 hours ago
Courtesy / Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michiganders to turn on the lights outside their homes for an hour to remember thousands of people who have died from COVID-19.

Case Of Virus Variant From South Africa Detected In Michigan

By David Eggert | Associated Press 6 hours ago
Illustration of Virus
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

The first known case of a new variant of the coronavirus was reported in Michigan, in a boy living in Jackson County.

The B.1.351 strain, first detected in South Africa in December, is believed to be more infectious. It shares some mutations with a B.1.1.7, a more easily spread variant that was first identified in Britain late last year and was found in Michigan in January.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The Lansing Region

By WKAR Staff 6 hours ago
Illustration of Virus
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

Para obtener información sobre COVID-19 en español, haga clic aquí.

For 2020 coronavirus updates, click here.

11:11 a.m. Tue. 03/09/21

On Wednesday, March 10, Governor Whitmer is asking all flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the one year anniversary of the coronavirus being identified in Michigan.

Informacion En Vivo. Coronavirus En La Región De Lansing

By & WKAR STAFF & Manuel Chavez Jan 20, 2021
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Estar bien informado es responsabilidad de todos. Infórmese bien de lugares creíbles, profesionales, y de fuentes oficiales.