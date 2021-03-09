Ingham County Vaccinates 70-Percent Of Seniors

Ingham County has reached a milestone in vaccinating seniors against coronavirus.

Speaking at a media briefing Tuesday, Health Officer Linda Vail praised the more than 28,000 seniors in Ingham County who have now been vaccinated.

Speaking with reporters from the county's vaccination site at the MSU Pavilion, Vail says “let’s give a hand for our seniors in Ingham County, getting us to that 70-percent goal in their age group! We’re going to keep working to get that number up, closer to 80-percent.”

“28,288 age 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine," Vail continues. "That’s roughly 71-percent of all our seniors in Ingham County.”

Vail says the goal is to vaccinate at least 70-percent of the county’s population age 16 and up by the end of the year.

So far, the Ingham County Health Department has received more than 57,000 doses of the various vaccines available, a number Vail says was boosted by the arrival of the one-dose vaccine made by Johnson and Johnson.