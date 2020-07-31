Inside The Fraught Return Of Pro Sports Amid The Pandemic

Some professional sports are back, but the fans in the stands aren’t. We’ll look at how the games are being played, and if the seasons can continue.



Jason Gay, sports columnist for the Wall Street Journal. (@jasongay)

Bill Littlefield, former host of WBUR’s “Only A Game.”

Ben Golliver, NBA reporter at the Washington Post. (@BenGolliver)

Jessica Mendoza, ESPN Analyst. MLB announcer. Olympic softball gold and silver medalist. (@jessmendoza)



