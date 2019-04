Wed., May 8, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | See the real effect of the California wildfires of 2018.

The California wildfires of 2018 took a worrisome trend to a new extreme, claiming scores of lives and over a million acres. Scientists racing to understand what’s behind the rise of record-breaking megafires across the American West take to the forest in search of answers. They investigate how forestry practices, climate change, and drought may contribute to the rise of deadly megafires.