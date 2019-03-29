Int'l. Transgender Day Of Visibility Rally Saturday In Lansing

    LGBTQ rally at State Capitol in June 2018.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

A celebration of the transgender community is set to take to the steps of the Michigan State Capitol on Saturday.

Rachel Crandall-Crocker says she founded International Transgender Day of Visibility 10 years ago.

A Transgender Day of Remembrance had already been established to honor transgender people lost to violence.

Crocker says she saw a need to celebrate the living trans community.

“So many of us have had really rough lives and grew up with  a lot of shame and really hating themselves and that has to stop, and  it has to stop right now," says Crocker. 

The event will take place on Saturday, March 30th from noon - 2 p.m. on the East Lawn steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.

Tags: 
LGBTQ
transgender
International Transgender Day of Visibility
Rachel Crandall-Crocker

