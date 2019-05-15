Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Investigators Confirm PG&E Power Lines Caused 2018's Camp Fire By editor • 7 hours ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 15, 2019 10:03 pm Following a six month investigation, Cal Fire has found PG&E, the state's largest utility, responsible for igniting 2018's Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive in state history. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.