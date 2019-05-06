Related Programs: 
Israel And Palestinian Factions In Gaza Reach Tentative Cease-Fire Agreement

By editor

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Loveday Morris, Jerusalem Bureau Chief for the Washington Post, about a tentative cease-fire agreement between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel.