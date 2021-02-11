Related Program: 
Jackson Adds Funds To Foreclosure Prevention Program

  • Jackson city council Zoom image
    The Jackson city council met via Zoom this week.

The city of Jackson is putting an additional $120,000 into a program designed to prevent foreclosures.


Last May, the Jackson city council sent $80,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to the city’s Community Action Agency. The goal was to help people facing mortgage or tax foreclosure keep their homes.

This week, the city council voted unanimously to allocate more money to the program. $100,000 will assist eligible city residents, while another $20,000 goes to the agency administering the program.

Those with low to moderate incomes must demonstrate that they’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic. Payments will go to the lender or the Jackson County treasurer directly.

