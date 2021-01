The panel discusses the ban on open carry at the MI Capitol. The guest is Rep. Thomas Albert.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses a ban on open carry at the Michigan Capitol. The guest is Chair of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Thomas Albert. Panelists Abigail Censky, Rick Albin and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.