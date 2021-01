The panel discusses the gov's COVID recovery package. The guest is Rep. Graham Filler.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses if the governor will get GOP support for her COVID recovery package. The guest is Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Graham Filler. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Zoe Clark and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.