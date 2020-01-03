Related Program: 
Off the Record

Jan. 3, 2020 - Sen. Peter Lucido | OFF THE RECORD

  • Sen. Peter Lucido appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick
Topic: Governor's new road fix plan. Guest: Sen. Peter Lucido

The panel discusses the Governor's new road fix plan. The guest is Sen. Peter Lucido. Bill Ballenger, Chad Livengood and Cheyna Roth join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.