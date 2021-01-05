January 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts | WKAR Radio

Saturdays, Jan. 2–30, at 12pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

Jan. 2

- Torke: Bright Blue Music played by Lansing Symphony

- Liebermann's Sonata for Flute and Guitar from an Absolute Music concert

- Jackson Symphony performs Crosmer's Masks: A Heroine's Tale



Jan. 9

- Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique in a performance by the Lansing Symphony



Jan. 16

- Saginaw Bay Symphony plays Beethoven’s 4th Symphony

- Traverse Symphony and soprano Othalie Graham perform Wagner’s Prelude & Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde



Jan. 23

- An all-Mozart program with performances by Ann Arbor Symphony and Vocal Arts Ensemble, pianist Vanessa Perez & Jackson Symphony and Lansing Symphony



Jan. 30

- An all-Beethoven program featuring members of the Traverse Symphony performing chamber works and Symphony No. 8 in a Jackson Symphony performance



