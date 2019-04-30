Jen Preslar | Station Profile

WKAR Jen Preslar Event Coordinator

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What I enjoy most about my job is making people smile, especially kids. Whether it's at a Curious Crew Roadshow, art festival, or live radio event, when I hand them a "magic" WKAR pencil (it changes color), their looks of wonder warm my heart. I also love that I can actually make a difference in people’s lives for the better.

What role do volunteers play in helping you coordinate a successful WKAR event?

A big part of making that possible is our station volunteers; we couldn’t do it without their help! Volunteers help with everything from working a registration table at a special event to interacting with the public at a festival or roadshow. Our volunteers are wonderful, and I really enjoy working with them!