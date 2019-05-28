Joey Hauser Transferring From Marquette To MSU

By 49 seconds ago
  • Joey Hauser, MSU Basketball
    Joey Hauser, wearing #22 Marquette uniform announced he is transferring to Michigan State.
    Twitter/JoeyHauser

Marquette forward Joey Hauser is transferring to Michigan State.

The Spartans announced the addition of Hauser on Tuesday. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game as a freshman in 2018-19.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans recruited Hauser out of high school and are familiar with him. Hauser said in a statement that he can't wait to take this next step in his career.

Hauser missed most of his senior season in high school following ankle surgery. He graduated early and enrolled at Marquette for the spring semester of 2018, when he redshirted.

The 6-foot-9 Hauser started 31 games for Marquette last season and averaged 29.2 minutes. He scored in double figures 17 times.

Tags: 
Joey Hauser
MSU Basketball
Marquette
Tom Izzo

Related Content

MSU Signs Star Guard Mark Watts

By Apr 17, 2019
Mark "Rocket" Watts
Twitter/RocketWatts

Michigan State has signed 6-foot-3 guard Mark "Rocket" Watts.