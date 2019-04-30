Juan Guaidó Calls For A Military Uprising, Declares 'Final Phase' In Venezuela

Juan Guaidó, Venezuela's most powerful opposition leader, has declared that he has met with armed forces and is starting the "final phase" to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Early Tuesday morning, Guaidó released a three-minute video describing the Venezuelan people's fight. He was flanked by men with helmets and weapons as he discussed ending the "usurpation," a term he has often used to describe Maduro's hold on the once-oil rich nation.

Guaidó, 35, stood near opposition leader Leopoldo López, a prominent politician who led anti-government protests, served jail time and had been living under house arrest.

López said he had been released by members of the military and Guaidó. "I'm at the La Carlota Base," he tweeted. "All to mobilize. It's time to conquer freedom."

Reports have emerged of a confrontation at the Caracas air base where Guaidó is believed to have recorded the video. Video from the scene shows people running and jumping into cars, with military helicopters and motorcycles nearby.

Reuters reported that one of its journalists saw security forces fire tear gas at Guaidó and dozens of men in military uniform.

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez rejected news of a "coup attempt" in his country, saying on Twitter that the government is "deactivating a small number of traitorous military personnel."

Guaidó leads Venezuela's National Assembly and has been recognized as the country's interim president by the United States and dozens of other nations.

Leaders in Washington quickly showed their support for Guaidó's move Tuesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the start of "Operación Libertad" on Twitter. "The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated," he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted, "This is the moment for those military officers in # Venezuela to fulfill their constitutional oath & defend the legitimate interim President."

Video of showdown between rival factions in the #Venezuela military which occurred about 1 hour ago on highway in #Caracas https://t.co/MTXbrUmXkr — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Rubio posted a video of a "showdown" on a highway. He said Maduro called for armed groups to go to the streets; the senator also said Chinese technicians have helped the Maduro regime take down social media communications.

National Security Adviser John Bolton told Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López that Venezuela's armed forces "must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people."

Vice President Pence told Guaidó and his supporters, "Estamos con ustedes! We are with you!"

President Trump has been briefed on the developments, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

