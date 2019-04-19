Judge Says US Government Can Be Sued For Flint Water Crisis

By 47 minutes ago
  • City of Flint water tower
    Ben Gordon / flickr creative commons

A judge says the federal government can be sued by Flint residents who blame the Environmental Protection Agency for waiting too long to intervene in the city's water crisis.

Federal Judge Linda Parker didn't determine whether EPA employees were negligent when Flint's water system became contaminated with lead in 2014 and 2015. The decision at this stage is narrower, with the judge saying Thursday that the government isn't immune to a lawsuit.

Parker says EPA employees knew lead was leaching from old pipes because Flint's water wasn't being properly treated. She says the EPA also knew that Michigan regulators were misleading residents about the quality of the water.

The judge says the "lies went on for months."

The Associated Press sent an email to the EPA seeking comment Friday.

Tags: 
Flint Water Crisis

Related Content

Flint Getting $77.7M Loan To Help With Water Improvements

By Apr 17, 2019
Flint water tower
Ben Gordon / flickr/Creative Commons

Flint is getting $77.7 million in loan assistance that it was promised in 2017 for infrastructure improvements as it deals with the aftermath of its crisis with lead-tainted water.

Judge Puts Former Gov. Snyder Back In Flint Water Litigation

By Apr 1, 2019
Rick Snyder
WKAR-MSU

A judge says former Gov. Rick Snyder can be sued by residents in the Flint water scandal, reversing a decision from last summer.

Former Flint Mayor Don Williamson, Dead at 85

By Apr 2, 2019
Flint sign over street
WKAR File Photo / WKAR-MSU

Don Williamson, a millionaire businessman who was mayor of Flint for more than five years, has died. He was 85.