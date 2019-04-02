Judge Thwarts Crackdown On Unlicensed Medical Pot Shops

By 23 seconds ago
  • marijuana plants
    mark / flickr/creative commons

A Michigan judge has blocked yet another attempt by state officials to shut down unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning centers.

About 50 unlicensed shops in Michigan were set to be shut down by regulators. But Michigan Court of Claims Judge Stephen Borrello signed a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents state regulators from enforcing a licensing deadline that had been set for Sunday.

The judge's order means that the unlicensed shops can keep their doors open for at least another two weeks.

The Bureau of Marijuana Regulation said in a statement Friday that Sunday's licensing deadline would not be enforced.

State officials have tried to impose a deadline for licensure since September 2018, but it's been pushed back multiple times due to legal challenges and official intervention.

Tags: 
marijuana
government
State of Michigan

Related Content

Michigan Takes First Steps Toward Rules For Legal Hemp

By 12 hours ago
marijuana photo
Brett Levin / Flickr Creative Commons

A state agency has issued its first official advice to help businesses that want to get into the marijuana business. That’s after voters legalized marijuana in Michigan last November. We have more from capital correspondent Rick Pluta.


Commission Says: No THC Limit For Impaired Driving

By Mar 27, 2019
Marijuana plant photo
Flickr/Creative Commons

Michigan should not set a legal limit that would automatically make someone’s driving impaired after using marijuana.


Medical Marijuana User Loses Workplace Case In Appeals Court

By Feb 21, 2019
Marijuana
publicdomainpictures

A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could reinforce zero-tolerance workplace rules for marijuana even in cases in which a person has a medical marijuana card.