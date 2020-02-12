Judge Voids UNC's Controversial Settlement Over Confederate Statue 'Silent Sam'

Updated at 1:15 p.m. ET

A judge has overturned a contentious settlement that the University of North Carolina system reached with the Sons of Confederate Veterans over the Confederate monument known as Silent Sam.

The November 2019 agreement required the UNC system to give Silent Sam to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million for its preservation and display. It was announced within minutes of a lawsuit filed by the group.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour — who originally signed off on that settlement — ruled Wednesday that the group lacked standing to bring its lawsuit in the first place.

The judge announced his decision at a hearing in Hillsborough, N.C., as five UNC students and a faculty member, represented by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, intervened to try to stop the settlement.

Silent Sam had stood in a prominent location on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill since 1913. The Confederate monument was toppled by protesters in August 2018, amid a wave of similar actions across the country.

After the statue came down, it was put into storage. The university system's board of governors gave no indication about what they planned to do with the monument before a sudden announcement that the system had reached a deal with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

As NPR reported in December, "The university system insisted it was settling a lawsuit, but court records show the board of governors' chairman agreed to the deal before a lawsuit existed." Baddour signed off on the deal just seven minutes after the lawsuit was filed.

The UNC system's Board of Governors never held a public meeting to discuss options for what to do with the statue.

In December, Baddour ruled against a group of students who wanted to intervene in the case, but said he wanted to hear more about whether the CSV had standing and scheduled the hearing.

Many Confederate monuments were torn down following a weekend of violence in 2017 that began with a white nationalist rally at a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va.

This is a developing story with more details to come.

