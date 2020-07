The panel discusses a bi-partisan agreement to end a budget deficit. The guest is Dr. Shri Thanedar.

The panel discusses a bi-partisan agreement to end a budget deficit, a second one is pending. The guest is democratic candidate for the Michigan House, Dr.Shri Thanedar. Panelists Jonathan Oosting, Kathy Gray and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.