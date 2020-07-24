Related Program: 
Off the Record

Jul. 24, 2020 - Dr. Shri Thanedar| OTR OVERTIME

Jul. 24, 2020
  • After the episode taping concludes, the guest and panel continue to chat.
Michigan House candidate Dr. Shri Thanedar joins Jonathan Oosting, Kathy Gray, Zachary Gorchow and senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.